How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 in three months

UPSC CSE 2020: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted to recruit at the level of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and other such posts are one of the most sought after exams in India. Every year, nearly a million candidates apply and prepare for it.

As per the calendar shared by UPSC, registration for civil services exam is ongoing and the last date to apply is March 3, 2020. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020, which is Sunday. You will get the admit card in April/May.

Since the exam will be held in three months, the aspirants must be working hard to make their attempt successful, with past year cut-offs in mind. These tips will definitely lessen the burden and provide the right direction to the preparation.

Let’s start with the most important thing, that is time. Remember that the preparation for civil services exam is not a cakewalk, hence dedicate minimum 10-12 hours for a study by taking regular breaks to avoid exhaustion.

In video| How to prepare for UPSC exams?

Dedicate next three months only for the preparation. A proper sleep schedule of 8 hours is also very important. Waking up with a fresh mind will boost the preparation. Experts say that preparation for any exam is based on three pillars — what to read, how to read and where to read. Here is a look for all three for UPSC CSE 2020:

What to read? Candidates should follow the IAS syllabus published by UPSC and should avoid preparing the topic that is not part of it. Now, to cover the syllabus in the best possible way there are some books that can be referred by the candidates.

How to read? Refer to previous year question papers, understand how the questions are framed by UPSC and prepare accordingly.

Where to read? We are going to share some important books below that candidates can refer to, for their preparation.

Read| UPSC Civil Services Exam: Books to prepare for Prelims and Mains

NCERT books should be the prime source of preparation, apart of that,

— Laxmikant is a good book to prepare for Indian polity and governance

— Ramesh Singh for economic and social development

— Class 11, 12 NCERT for Indian and world geography and G.C Leong, Oxford Atlas

— Rajiv Ahir for modern history

— Old NCERT for ancient and medieval history

— Shankar IAS for environment and ecology

— Vision 365 for Current Affairs

These are only suggestions, candidates are free to choose the book they find best. Apart from these books, there are many videos and free lecturers available on the internet that can help a person in their preparation.

