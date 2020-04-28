How to prepare for NDA exam in a month

Preparation hacks to crack NDA exam. File photo Preparation hacks to crack NDA exam. File photo

Easy is perhaps the last word to strike one’s mind when thinking about the National Defence Academy exam. It is one of the toughest senior secondary level competitive examinations conducted to select competent individuals for admission into the prestigious National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. Being conducted twice every year, the examination in its expanded form is also referred to as the NDA and NA exam.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the apex recruitment agency behind the NDA and NA examinations, has deferred the national level examination till further notice. The first session of the NDA 2020 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 19.

Considering that the exam stands postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the UPSC might announce the new dates anytime after the lockdown is removed. Once the dates are out, and the NDA admit card is released, the aspirants may not get even a month’s time to revise or prepare for the exam.

NDA exam 20202: Follow these tips and tricks

The first paper of the NDA exam is based on mathematics carrying 300 marks in total. Therefore, one needs to have a clear preparation strategy and a planned approach. In particular, the highest weightage of marks is carried by the sections of algebra followed by coordinate geometry and calculus.

The candidates are advised to priorities the preparations for trigonometry before calculus, due to the less time consuming nature of solving trigonometry questions and more direct questions. In addition, also include statistics and conclude the preparation for mathematics by studying probability and calculus at last.

Write down all the formulae and stick it to a wall in your study room where you can see it everyday. Start preparing topics that take less time first. For instance, start with algebra, coordinate geometry, trigonometry and start topics such as calculus and probability later.

Another important hack is to spend less time on similar things. For example, take typical maths numericals and solve 2-3 of each. In this way, one can able to cover all topics within the short period.

When it comes to the preparation for the second paper of the NDA exam, a holistic approach is recommended to cover all subjects. Also known as the General Ability Test (GAT), paper-2 consists of English, science, social studies and general awareness.

Focus on clearing out the basics of English grammar first but do not spend too much time on this. Utilise previous year papers to study as questions are often repeated. Practice rules-exception based questions when it comes to grammar.

For instance, you are asked to find errors in sentences. Work on your vocabulary to increase your chances of securing a higher number of good attempts in the vocabulary-based sections. In general, synonym and antonym based questions are easy to prepare if you refer to enough learning sources. In general, the strategy to prepare for the English section within 30 days is to focus only on questions that are commonly repeated.

When it comes to the science sections, the maximum weightage of marks is carried by the section on Physics. In addition, there are lesser numericals and more conceptual questions in the section of Physics.

Therefore, clear out basic concepts and memorise from question banks. Do not waste time by trying to learn everything from textbooks. Instead, study from solved papers to learn more questions and memorise only what is necessary to crack the exam. Learn about applications of technology and new technology developments.

This is also relevant for the section on chemistry. Recently, UPSC has started including questions based on biochemistry and latest advancements in the field of chemistry. We suggest having separate question banks for competitive exams like NDA to prepare for the Science subjects.

Lastly, do not neglect the section on social studies and general awareness. Securing good marks in this section is important to lift your score up to the level that you find a place in the merit list. These two sections consist of a multitude of topics from History, Geography, Indian Polity, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Learn about important military exercises, defense technology as these are asked frequently in the NDA exam.

