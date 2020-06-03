How to prepare for APPSC CSE 2020

APPSC exam has been postponed and revised dates are yet to be out (Source: Pexel.com/Representational) APPSC exam has been postponed and revised dates are yet to be out (Source: Pexel.com/Representational)

Despite being the reason for the global disruption, the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for students, who were wishing for a little more time to study. APPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 is also among the list of the examinations, which have been postponed. However, Arunachal Pradesh Public Services Commission will hold the exam soon and candidates cannot afford to be distracted.

The application process for the exam ended on March 16, and since then the candidates are waiting for the issuance of APPSC Civil Service admit card. The new date for the release of the admit card and the exam will be announced soon.

There are only 79 vacancies under APPSC Civil Servant examination. These shall be filled on the basis of a two-stage admission process. Stage one is the prelims examination. Candidates who qualify it are called for the main exam. Lastly, the final selection is done after the interview round. Since the selection process is so rigorous and the number of seats is less, the candidates must adopt a robust study plan and prepare according to the syllabus of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Exam.

When it comes to selecting a preparation strategy for an exam as important as state civil services, adopting a holistic approach is a must. Other than studying as per the syllabus of the exam, candidates should also solve previous year question papers and evaluate their performance with the help of the answer key.

APPSC is known to repeat questions from previous years. Analysis of question papers of previously held prelims of APPSC CSE exam has shown that sometimes, even the options in a MCQ-type question are kept unchanged. Those who refer to previous year papers are therefore in a better position to get a few known questions repeated from the past years.

On analysing the pattern of the prelims and main examination, one can see that general studies is a must in both the exams. Therefore, candidates must stay up to date with current affairs.

A crucial aspect of the civil service exam in Arunachal Pradesh is the writing part. The Mains exam is conducted offline on pen-and-paper mode. Therefore, candidates have to actually write down their answers much like a narrative in the Mains exam. One needs to practice writing in legible handwriting within the scheduled duration of three hours per paper. One must, therefore, practice writing as a part of the preparation strategy for the Mains exam.

Having said about writing practice, an effective preparation strategy is to take down short notes. This comes with the inherent advantage of memorising better. Thus, writing down short notes on important points, concepts, dates, events can help applicants to memorise whatever they study more efficiently. On the other hand, one can utilise these short notes as last-minute revision materials too.

Now that we have highlighted some of the most specific and tested strategies to ace the APPSC CSE 2020 exam, it becomes necessary to also add to the conclusion that candidates need to assess their position with respect to the academic goals one wants to achieve. Prioritise the subjects that seem harder to you or will take time. Focus on having a clear understanding of fundamental concepts and core ideas and remember to work hard.

