How to join Indian Navy as an officer

While class 12 exams will be held once the lockdown is over, by now many aspirants must have decided which college or course they wish to pursue. In case you have a love for uniform and desire to serve the country, you can join the defence forces. There are two distinct ways to make one’s way to the top of the command hierarchy. One is through entrance examinations and the other is through direct entry. The Union Public Service Commission conducts the two immensely popular officer recruitment entrance examinations — The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defense Service (CDS) examinations.

On the other hand, direct recruitments such as 10+2 BTech entry, UES Navy, NCC special entry are conducted by the Indian Navy.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) examination is conducted by the UPSC twice a year for admission into the NDA and subsequently into the specialised defence wings, one of which is the Indian Navy.

At the moment, NDA 2020 is on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. Candidates have to go through the selection process and a common entrance exam held at the national level.

Following this, qualifiers are recommended for admission by the Services Selection Board after an interview and medical tests. One must have passed the 10+2 exam with science subjects, match the age limits and physical standards and be an unmarried male candidate to apply for the NDA.

The other UPSC indirect recruitment exam for appointment as an officer in the Indian Navy is Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam.

Similar to the NDA, the CDS exam is conducted twice a year and qualifiers of the computer-based test are selected for the SSB interview. Those who are selected for the officer training course are recommended by the SSB for admission to the Naval academy in Kerala.

In order to apply for CDS, one must be an unmarried male candidate with a graduate degree and within the age of 19 to 23 years.

Apart from the two entrance examination based recruitment for the Indian Navy, one can also opt for direct recruitment methods. For example, the 10+2 NCC Special Entry Scheme allows cadets to be selected directly through SSB interviews. The applications are made through the UPSC conducted NDA application form.

One can also join the Indian Navy as an officer through the 10+2 BTech entry scheme. The Navy directly selects 10+2 unmarried male qualifiers through this scheme based on the rank secured in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main). One must be a minimum of 16.5 years of age and maximum of 19 years for selection.

In addition, the candidates must have secured 70 per cent marks in each of the subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics at the 10+2 level and 50 per cent in English.

Another important officer entry scheme of the Indian Navy is through the university entry scheme. Pre-Final year candidates (5th Semester) of AICTE approved 4 years engineering course can apply for recruitment through the UES.

One must be within the age range of 20 to 23 years and must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in every semester up to the 5th semester of the engineering course. The UES entry scheme is open for both unmarried male and female candidates.

Apart from the most popular direct and indirect entry schemes, there are additional ways to make one’s way to the leadership of the Indian Navy. The Navy itself allows sailors to rise up to officer ranks through the commission worthy scheme.

Besides, the Navy also conducts direct recruitment in some other technical and non-technical aspects all of which have prospects of rising to the rank of an officer in the line-up. One can know more about such schemes by visiting the official Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

