How to get an internship at the UNDP – United Nations Development Programme

— Written By Sarvesh Agrawal

Imagine a workplace where people from all over the world work together to promote equality, peace and sustainable growth. A place where people use their skills to develop projects that combat development challenges such as poverty, gender inequality and climate change. If your eyes gleamed at the prospect of working there, then the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) could be the place for you.

UNDP offers internships in a variety of fields including public relations, sustainable development, inclusive growth, climate and disaster resilience, systems and governance enhancement, and civic engagement promotion.

UNDP India accepts applications from students pursuing a master’s degree in economics, environmental sciences, law, political science, sociology, social work, human resources, public administration, or communication. Internships at UNDP International, on the other hand, are offered to students who are in the final year of their under graduation.

One is also eligible to apply within one year after graduation. The minimum duration of an UNDP internship is three months, which could extend to six months. These are mostly unpaid internships and can take place at UNDP country offices, regional hubs, or their headquarters in New York. Those selected for an internship in UNDP have to make their own arrangements for travel, accommodation and other expenses.

How to apply to an internship at UNDP?

— Via email – You could apply for the UNDP internships in India by writing an email to UNDP India. Your internship application must mention your area of interest and include an updated CV, a cover letter expressing why you want to work for UNDP and your goals, duration of internship, and a supporting letter from your institution.

— Via post – Applications for UNDP India containing the aforementioned documents can also be sent to their office in New Delhi.

What after applying to a UNDP internship?

The shortlisted candidates are contacted for a face-to-face or Skype interview which places an emphasis on behavioral questions such as –

— What are some challenges that you have faced while working in a team and how did you overcome them?

— What are your strengths and weaknesses?

— What is the greatest challenge that you have faced and how did you overcome it?

— Tell me about a time when you came up with an innovative solution to a challenge at work.

This round aims to gauge your understanding of the field that you have applied for and to ascertain that your interests match with the needs of the organisation. So, a good understanding of UNDP’s work could prove useful.

What to expect after your internship in UNDP starts

Besides gaining direct exposure to UNDP’s work, you would acquire practical experience to complement your studies. You would get hands-on experience in different aspects of project management and may even get to lead a project. The work generally comprises researching, strategising and handling administration work. Since UNDP also assists the government in accomplishing their development goals, you could also be engaged in formulating policies.

The nature of your internship will vary according to the area of interest that you choose and the current needs of the organisation. Valuable networking opportunities are also an integral part of the internship experience. As a UNDP intern, you’ll get access to various UN events, discussions and meetings, where you can interact with professionals from different fields.

Tips from former interns at UNDP —

1. Read about the projects undertaken by UNDP and have a thorough understanding of their work.

2. Highlight your accomplishments and work experience with respect to the area you want to specialise in.

3. Don’t be afraid to reach out to UNDP employees on LinkedIn. It is very likely that they started out as interns and are willing to help you with your application.

4. Be self-motivated and take the initiative to get the most out of your internship experience.

— The author is founder and CEO of Internshala, an internship and training platform.

