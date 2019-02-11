How to crack SSC GD constable exam in first attempt?

SSC GD exam 2019: The month-long SSC GD exam 2019 has started from Monday, February 11. The popular exams are conducted every year for lakhs of aspirants who are aiming for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

Instead of losing sleep over it during the last few days, here are the few things one must consider to score well in the exams:

1. Keep practicing till the last day as both the general intelligence and reasoning and elementary mathematics sections require a lot of it. Constant practising would help the aspirants in increasing their speed along with the accuracy and memorise the important topics.

2. Attempt as many mock tests and previous years’ papers as possible. Mock tests are the catalysts of increasing the magnitude of candidates’ knowledge, helps them in reducing the allotment to different sections and boosts their confidence. Aspirants having their exam in March have ample time to attempt at least one or two mock tests per day.

3. Inculcate the habit of reading daily before and even after giving the SSC GD constable online exam as it will help in developing a sound understanding of general knowledge and current affairs topics. Candidates must also stay abreast with the global and national news of democratic importance. Meanwhile, to make the best attempt in the English language Section, read as many feature stories, opinion pieces, business magazines, as possible online as they will help in building the reading skills faster.

4. The SSC GD examination comes in four sections; General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness and General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. Each section carries 25 questions worth 25 marks that need to be completed in a time bound of 90 minutes. So allocate equal time distribution to each section to beat your competitors.

5. Attempt easier questions first and then move on to the difficult ones. If you are stuck at any question then skip that and move on to the next one. Do not even try to attempt the questions you have no idea about as it may lead to losing some crucial marks due to negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Also, remember that holding on to a single question for more duration will only lead to wastage of time.

6. Keep a check on your physical and medical fitness. As the SSC GD Constable examination is conducted in three phases, after the computer-based exam, the candidates are shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) by the Commission. If the candidates are not fit physically and medically fit, they are not shortlisted ahead for the detailed medical examination. Therefore it is necessary for all of them to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the second phase of the test apart from studying hard.

Acing the SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam would not be a tough nut to crack if candidates follow a proper study and fitness plan, which should comprise of both studies and physical activities. The deal is to clear all the three phases of the exam smartly by following the above-mentioned strategies and nothing can stop you from securing a GD Constable Job.

–The author is CEO & Founder, ADDA 247