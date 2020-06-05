How to crack SSC CGL in the first attempt

Tips to crack SSC CGL (Representational image) Tips to crack SSC CGL (Representational image)

The perks associated with a government job appeal to everyone. The government recruits a large number of candidates in various sectors to fulfill the vacancies across positions. One of the major recruiting bodies for government jobs is Staff Selection Commission (SSC). It conducts national-level exams for recruitment of class 10 and class 12 pass, graduate and postgraduate candidates. One of the biggest exams conducted by the commission is the SSC Combined Graduate Level examination. It is held on a yearly basis to fill Group B and C level posts.

This year, the first stages of the exam have already been concluded and students are now waiting for the result of SSC CGL 2020. Despite uncertainty regarding the announcement of the result, most of the candidates have started preparing to ace the next level of SSC CGL selection process, that is, tier-2 exam. Here are some very useful hacks to crack the exam in the first attempt.

Studying for a competitive exam differs in many ways from a conventional preparation plan for a university-level exam. Candidates are required to adopt competitive preparation strategies to secure their names in the merit lists. One such important competitive preparation strategy is to refer to question banks and previous years’ question papers. For the tier-1 exam, instead of focusing on theoretical aspects too much, candidates must adopt an integrated approach that is aimed at securing a higher score by getting acquainted with as many objective questions as they can.

Understanding the exam pattern of SSC CGL tier II is a must. It will help in understanding the demand for the exam and the need for the management of time as well. Candidates have to answer 400 questions distributed across the two compulsory papers and one selective paper. With only two hours allowed to complete each paper, candidates get a little more than a minute to answer each question in the computer-based test. We have already recommended referring to previous year papers. But solving mock tests by setting time limits on a timer can be a useful strategy to manage time and improve the number of good attempts.

Candidates must also ensure that they prepare as per the syllabus of the examination. The tier-III exam consists of a descriptive paper, unlike the first two stages. Candidates have to answer questions in a narrative style as the paper requires writing essays/letters in Hindi or English. Therefore, we recommend undertaking writing practice beforehand, that is sitting down with a pen and paper to practice writing essays, letters and similar narratives. Candidates are allowed only an hour’s time to complete the 100 marks paper.

After qualifying in the first three tiers of the SSC CGL exam, candidates are considered for appointment into the vacant posts that they have applied for, however, one must pass the Computer Proficiency Test or Data Entry Skill Test as applicable for selection to respective posts. Therefore, include in the study plan some time to practice fundamental Computer Application and/or Data Entry skills.

Having focused on all the tiers, we would also highlight that some important tricks apply equally to preparation for all the stages of the exam. For instance, one must always make time to revise what is already learnt on a regular basis. With so much to study and so little time, it is only normal to forget what one studies unless it is topped with regular revisions.

