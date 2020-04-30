How to crack CTET 2020 while staying at home

How to crack CTET 2020. Representational image/ gettyimages.in How to crack CTET 2020. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

We are into the second phase of COVID-19 lockdown, and CBSE is likely to stick to the schedule for conducting the CTET 2020 exam. The exam date of the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test is unchanged and it is tentatively going to be conducted on July 5, 2020.

The end note is that candidates have ample time for preparations assuming that the lockdown is not extended anymore.

So what can one do to utilise the available time before the CTET exam to prepare like a topper and crack the exam in one go? We have suggested some simple yet highly effective study tips that can help candidates crack the upcoming exam with ease.

Tips and tricks to crack CTET 2020

First things first, one needs to have an informed strategy in place before they can start studying. It is one of the first things that a candidate must focus on. Refer to the syllabus and plan out what you need to study. Plan out how you are going to utilise the hours of the day to study.

Count your resources and chalk out what learning resources you have with yourself. One cannot simply run out of learning resources with the internet just one tap away nowadays. Download mock tests, previous year papers, questions banks, guides books and any other learning aid that you might feel useful.

Set objectives for preparation. Assign timelines to complete preparations for each subject and toil hard to achieve these timelines. In this way, you can also track your progress. However, ensure that you leave enough time before the exam for revisions.

Devise an implementation plan for your study strategy. Make a study plan which enlists all the subjects that you have to prepare. At the same time, take care to distribute time resources. Time is limited. Thus maintain equity in time allocation so that every subject is allocated ample time for preparations. Dedicate time to solve mock tests, previous year papers and learn through question banks and exam guides.

Focus on clearing out basics and fundamental concepts. With the time and resources available, do not hesitate to go the extra mile to do a little research on anything that you don’t understand clearly. This is especially relevant for those who are appearing for Mathematics, Science and Pedagogy subjects.

Scribble down important points in a notebook. These do not necessarily have to be short notes. You can write down whatever you feel important. For instance, pen down important dates, formulae, points to anything that is worth memorising. Writing down can help automatically memorise information.

Focus on improving your time management. Proper time management does not end with just completing the paper on time. It includes the number of good attempts and overall efficiency in completing the paper. Practice solving mock tests by setting a timer equal to the duration of the paper.

Pay attention that as you progress through the study plan, revisions are not neglected. Reserve some portion of the study hours for revisions on a daily basis. Include whatever you study before into the revisions. It is a good idea to utilise the notes that you take down for revisions.

Everything said and done, one must always remember that it is you who knows how to push yourself to the peak. No one else can plan a strategy for you. Neither can any guide or coach make you learn. Let all distractions of the world disappear at least for these few days while you pursue your teaching career.

Once you crack the CTET exam, the scope is wide and the future is brighter than one can imagine. Acknowledge your strengths, challenge your shortcomings and do not lose focus of your goals. After all, there is no substitute for hard work.

