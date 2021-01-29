Here’s how to attempt CTET 2021, follow these last minute preparation tips

Follow these last minute tips to crack CTET 2021. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

– Written by Neha Joshi

CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) will be held on January 31. As the exam day is here, the candidates anxiety is palpable. Here is how you can spend the last days utilising all your hard work to crack the teacher eligibility test.

The CTET is an essential eligibility for all those candidates who want to pursue teaching as a profession in central or state government-run schools.

How to attempt the CTET?

As there is no negative marking or sectional cut-off, the candidates should attempt all 150 questions. Candidates planning to appear for the CTET 2021 must check these last minutes’ tips to ensure that they are exam ready.

Don’t touch new topics at the last moment

– This is the time when you must stick to revising the topics you have learned and prepared so far

– It is advised not to read or pick up any new topics to study as this might lead to confusion.

Practice mocks

– Mocks based on previous year questions are the best indicator of your preparedness and a good source to analyse your preparedness for the upcoming exam

– Solving such mock tests will also give you an idea about the repetitive topics in the exam.

Read the instructions carefully

– Before attempting the test, quickly go through your booklet to ensure that all the pages are intact

– It is essential to read the instructions before you start solving the questions.

Which sections to start with?

– Prefer to solve the questions paper from the easy, scoring and less time-consuming subjects such as language.

– Mathematics is a scoring subject but involves calculations and conceptual knowledge of the subject so keep a lot of time for this section

– Child development and pedagogy is a conceptual subject so solve all those questions first which you are confident in.

– Try to solve all the questions of EVS, science and social studies. When in doubt, use the elimination method to choose the most appropriate answer.

Time management

– Good time management is the key to success in any exam.

– Decide an approximate time for each section and try to complete it within the stipulated time.

– Save at least 15 to 20 minutes to fill in the OMR sheet carefully.

Maintain a balance between speed and accuracy

– It is very important to maintain speed and accuracy while attempting the CTET.

– Do not leave any question unanswered.

– Try the elimination method to choose the most appropriate answer for the doubtful questions.

Be relaxed

– This is the time to relax and stay calm

– Just revise the content you have learned so far. Be confident and stay cheerful.

– The author is with CTET team, Gradeup