Success mantras: How Tina Dabi, 2015 topper, cracked UPSC CSE

UPSC Civil Service examination 2015 topper Tina Dabi recommends extensive practice and informal reading to add an analytical aspect to one’s answers in the main exam. The Indian Administrative Services exam is one of the most competitive to be held at the national level. Lakhs of applications are received by the Union Public Service every year for the IAS exams.

However, only the very best are able to crack the exam and achieve their goals of becoming one of the most highly paid and powerful bureaucrats in the country. Tina Dabi, the topper of the UPSC IAS 2015 exam is one such academic pioneer to have achieved her Civil Services goals and has gone forward to take the internet by storm and inspire many.

What surprises and inspires one more than anything is that when Tina cracked the IAS exam, it was her in her first attempt. Although IAS applications are filled up by candidates trying their luck more often twice or thrice to crack the exam, topping in the first attempt is an unmatched feat. It is only natural that upcoming IAS aspirants are taking an interest to explore the strategy that Dabi followed to crack one of the toughest national recruitment exams of India.

Following the Delhi girl’s inspirational achievement, she has revealed in media interactions that she did expect to make it to the merit lists of CSE. However, she has also acknowledged the hard work that she had to put in, in order to live up to such expectations. Effective study planning, management of time and dedication towards her goal are three of the most important success factors that Dabi acknowledged during her various interviews.

One of the most important tips Dabi shared is focusing on the essay papers in the civil services main exam. After the end of the prelims and till the main exam, Tina used to practice writing one essay every week in both the language papers and she recommends this to score higher marks in the Mains. She adds that choosing the essay topic makes a huge difference in the marks and recommends opting for a subject from the candidate’s own strongholds.

Cracking the IAS exam caught Dabi’s attention reportedly during the transition between her elementary and higher secondary education. As a matter of fact, a well thought out preparation strategy for cracking the IAS exam is a process which starts at least a year before the exam. Aspirants rely on learning resources such as previous years’ question papers but also go into the depths of fundamental concepts and ideas to be fully prepared.

However, in her interviews, Tina emphasised on the need to develop an analytical approach when answering papers of History and Geography in the Mains. With a little extra effort, a strong understanding of History and Geography subjects can be developed. Besides, to build her own opinions about important topics from Indian History and Polity, she recommends indulging in reading from outside sources such as newspaper editorials and critiques that analyse such subjects. In addition, when it comes to Geography, Tina recommends supplementing the answers with diagrams wherever possible so as to convey the depth of understanding to the examiner.

Similar reflections could be identified in numerous statements made by Dabi in various interviews where she has acknowledged that the syllabus of the IAS exam runs into several pages.

Therefore, seeking help is only natural and Dabi has shown her gratitude for her mother who left her job to mentor and guide the young woman in pursuing her Civil Services goals.

With all the support from her immediate family, Dabi would post more than eight hours of study every day with small breaks in between. However, such breaks have also presumably added to her success since she used to indulge in reading books and other information sources. Tina suggests a time-table which starts with reading newspapers and other sources of current events in the morning. In addition, as per Tina’s very own time-table, she is known to have included daily revisions of subjects already studied.

As a matter of fact, a robust revision strategy has been an integral activity in the pursuit of Dabi’s IAS dreams. Tina has acknowledged that she did not have a particular strategy for the Prelims or the Mains per se.

However, before the prelims, Dabi devoted a couple of months to last-minute revisions. One can tell that she successfully leveraged the strategy of early preparations, with focused revisions during the last few months.

