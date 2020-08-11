How confident are Indians about returning to work?

1 in 3 Indian professionals expect their personal savings to increase in the next 6 months, says report (Image: Pexels/Representational)

With ease in lockdown restrictions, firms are thinking about opening up and transitioning from work-from-home, which became the norm in the last few months. However, workplaces once resumed will be very different from earlier, with social distancing, masks, and sanitisers in place. As per government guidelines, the workspaces might not work in full capacity for quite some time.

Indian working professionals, however, seem to be getting comfortable with the work-from-home environment. Around 46 per cent of professionals from recreation and travel, and 39 per cent of professionals from the consumer goods industry claim they will return to work as soon as they are allowed to. One in two software and IT employees said they will continue working remotely, according to LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index report.

Joining the techies in their cautious approach, professionals from transportation and logistics, and media and communications were seen wary about returning to the physical workplace. Risk of exposure, poor sanitation, and lack of workplace policies are some of the reasons that worry professionals.

As per the report, 65 per cent people from software and IT, 61 per cent from Media and Communications, and 61 per cent professionals from the transportation and logistics sector fear exposure to those not following safety guidelines is a serious concern. In fact, 1 in 3 logistics (33 per cent) and 25 per cent of IT employees also said lack of workplace sanitisation or cleanliness is dissuading them from going back to their offices, states the report.

More confident in savings

The Indian workforce is more confident in their finances as they envision to save more in the coming six months. According to the eighth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, nearly 1 in 3 professionals anticipating their personal savings to increase in the next six months. As restrictions in lockdown slowly lift, small business employees are witnessing a lift in their overall individual confidence levels, as well as confidence towards finances. However, this optimism fades when it comes to job security.

Small business employees are less confident about holding onto their jobs than large enterprise workers, reveals the survey. With low cash reserves and intermittent lockdowns across several cities, business sustenance for SMBs continues to be a challenging affair.

