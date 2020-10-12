Hiring up by 24% from last month; boost from pharma, education sectors: Report

Despite rise from last month, hiring continues to be far behind 2019, report. (Representational/Pixabay)

Hiring across India is seeing a positive trend. As compared to August, in September there has been a rise of 24 per cent in hiring activity, according to Naukri.com – a job search platform. The hiring is propelled by industries including pharma (+44 per cent), FMCG (+43 per cent), education or teaching (+41 per cent), and IT (+32 per cent).

Even as the hiring declined by 23 per cent as compared to last year, the month-on-month growth has been rising as India starts to ease the restrictions put to curb COVID-19. Further opening up of the economy with unlocking measures and increased mobility has led to an improvement in hiring activities in real estate, auto/ancillary, and hospitality or travel sectors as well, as per the report. Key industries such as BPO/ITES (+29 per cent) and banking or financial services (+33 per cent) continue to post robust growth sequentially, it claims.

Among cities, Pune is leading the pack with positive growth of 26 per cent followed by Hyderabad and Chennai at 24 per cent while Bengaluru is lagging with a 14 per cent growth. Tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad (34 per cent), Chandigarh (+39 per cent) and Jaipur (36 per cent) have also seen a significant uptick in the hiring activities, as per the report.

While it is an uptick compared to the previous month, hiring across metros continues to decline more than the national average as compared to last year. Mumbai has seen the highest downslide as compared to last year with a decline of 35 per cent followed by Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru at a decline of 33 per cent.

Hiring grew across the board in terms of experience bands with the demand for mid-management professionals (8-12 years) up by 27 per cent as compared to the previous month. However, if we compare it to last year, there has been a decline of 29 per cent at entry-level jobs.

Referring to the report, Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said, “While the hiring is yet to touch last year levels and is down by 23 per cent in Septemeber 2020 versus September 2019 but this is also a marked recovery from a 35%-60% decline that we have witnessed in the last few months. Businesses that are leveraging digital channels for dissemination and consumption of goods and services are thriving and will continue to do so as we imbibe social distancing norms in our daily lives. With increased mobility and focus on health, we are hopeful that hiring activity will further improve in sectors like travel, hospitality, insurance, and financial services.”

