Hiring to rise in 2019 except for commerce graduates

Hiring intent of recruiters are going to see a five per cent rise in 2019 while in India, it is going to be at 15 per cent up from 10 per cent in 2018. Among the sectors, BFSI, software/hardware and manufacturing to be the top recruiters, as per the ‘India Skills Report 2019′. Engineers will be the most hired graduates in 2019 followed by commerce graduates having BCA/ BBA/ B Com degrees. The ITI sector will witness the biggest hike moving up from producing 7 per cent of total employees last year to 12 per cent in 2019.

Negative hiring

Advertising

The trend is not going to be positive across domains, however, management degrees including the popular MBA is expected to see a downward trend. From 19 per cent in 2018, which was the first ever rise after 2016, the hiring is expected to fall at 13 per cent.

Not only for the postgraduates, but the hiring trend is also expected to be negative for commerce graduates including BCA, BBA, BCom graduates – a two per cent fall from 24 per cent in 2018 to 22 per cent in 2019.

Degrees Hiring per cent in 2018 Hiring per cent in 2019 Undergraduate or Equivalent 14 12 ITI 7 12 Polytechnic 4 7 PG or Equivalent

(MA.MSc/MCom/MTech) 10 11 Management

(MBA/PGDM) 19 13 Graduates (BCA/BBA/BSc/BCom) 24 22 Engineers

(BE/BTech) 22 23

People with less experience have more chances to be hired

Advertising

Employees with no or less experience have more chances to be hired in 2019 than those with a higher level of experiences. Most of the hiring in 2019 are expected to be of people with 1-5 years of work experience – as many as 35 per cent, followed by professionals with 6-10 years of experience ( 28 per cent). Freshers (people with less than a year experience) have more chances of securing a job than those with 11-15 years of experience and those with over 15 years of work experience combined. According to the report, freshers will be hired 19 per cent and those with 11-15 years of experience have 11 per cent and those with over 15 years of experience have 7 per cent chances of being hired in 2019.

State-wise hiring

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are going to be the top three states with the maximum hiring, according to the Skill India 2019 report. Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh which were on the list last year will be replaced, making Delhi the only constant from 2018 to be on the list for 2019.

However, the maximum employee talent will come from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. From last year’s top three list, Gujarat is expected to be replaced by UP, keeping AP and Delhi the constants on the list.

Top 10 states with high employability for 2019, according to the report are –

#1 Andhra Pradesh #2 West Bengal #3 Delhi #4 Rajasthan #5 Uttar Pradesh #6 Haryana #7 Karnataka #8 Telangana #9 Maharashtra #10 Tamil Nadu

Top five cities with the highest employability