Hiring rebounds in retail, e-commerce sectors following festive season: Report

Apply for jobs in retail, e-commerce sectors. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Following the festive season, the hiring spree has been witnessed in both retail and e-commerce sectors with the retail industry witnessed an uptick in hiring of 15 per cent in September, as per a report by Naukri.com. Both the sectors were strongly hit by the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the report, following the unlockdown process more public spaces have opened up, therefore, the retail sector is showing a steady recovery. Meanwhile, the sector is still down by 48 per cent in September against the pre-Covid numbers.

READ | Hiring up by 24% from last month; boost from pharma, education sectors: Report

However, in the e-commerce sector, the growth rate has become flat through September though the major hiring was indicative in August. “Even though the internet/ e-commerce industry started seeing a decline in hiring since the start of the year, when we compare the pre-Covid period, we see a high recovery; the sector is down by only 7 per cent in September compared to February,” as per the report.

The major jobs in the retail, e-commerce sectors are in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru which contribute 51 per cent of the jobs in retail, while 54 per cent in e-commerce.

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

In retail, the companies like DMart, Reliance Industries, Walmart, Café Coffee Day and TESCO are hiring for positions include retail store manager, sales/ business development manager, merchandiser, software developer, tech architect, designer and accountant.

In e-commerce, the companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lenskart, Big Basket, Paytm, Udaan, Cars24 and UpGrad are looking for candidates in various positions of software developer, sales/ business development manager, logistics manager, social media manager, testing engineer, graphic designer, tele calling executive and business analyst, the report mentioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd