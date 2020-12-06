Indian Army, IAF, UPSC recruitment: List of jobs to apply this week

List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The hiring process which was halted for a long due to COVID-19 pandemic, has again commenced, with sectors both government, private have started the recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts created in various departments. Jobs are available at both experienced and fresher level.

The Indian Army, Air Force, Union Public Service Commission have released job notifications, including other government offices.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2020: The India Army will conduct a mega recruitment rally in Secunderabad, Telangana from January 18. The interested, eligible candidates can attend the recruitment rally to be held till February 28 for enrolment of soldier tech (AE), soldier general duty, soldier tradesmen, outstanding sportsmen (open category).

IAF recruitment rally 2020: The Indian Air Force, IAF has released a notification inviting applicants to appear in the recruitment rally from December 10. The rally will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Airmen in group X and Y. The Air Force recruitment rally is scheduled to be held at centres in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Patna, Uttarakhand, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

UPSC statistical officer recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for vacancies of statistical officer and superintendent (printing). The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies of statistical officer posts, and one for superintendent post.

The interested candidates can apply online on or before December 17 at the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CISF AC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The application process will continue till December 22. The applicant must have a graduation degree from a government recognised university or institute.

UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of trainee junior engineer (JE). A total of 212 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. To be selected for the job, candidates need to clear a computer-based test. The application process has begun and it will conclude on December 28. Candidates can pay their fee till December 30. The exam will be held in February 2021. Apply at upenergy.in.

NIELIT recruitment 2020: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Delhi has invited applications for various contractual positions. There is a total of six vacant posts, and the candidates selected can draw a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month. The candidates can apply till December 10 through the website- nielit.gov.in.

OSSSC nursing officer recruitment 2020: The application process for the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin from December 7. There are in total 6,432 vacant posts, and candidates can apply online through the website — osssc.gov.in. The selected candidates will be recruited in 8 medical colleges and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for the recruitment of pre-primary teachers at educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 8,393 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will conclude on December 21.

NTPC recruitment: The NTPC has invited applications for diploma engineers at its official website, ntpc.co.in or ntpccareers.net. A total of 70 posts are vacant and will be filled through this recruitment drive across streams. The application process is on and will be concluded on December 12. Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of two years at various NTPC coal mining sites.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of technical and non-technical apprentices. A total of 436 posts will be filled through this drive across India. The candidates can apply till December 19 at iocl.com.

Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020: The Canara Bank has released a notification for the post of specialist officers (SO) at its official website, canarabank.com. A total of 220 vacancies are notified. The application process will be concluded on December 15.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for the post of apprentices. A total of 8,500 apprentices will be trained under this notification. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written online test. Apply till December 10 at sbi.co.in.

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released vacancies for the posts of assistant registrar, security officer. There are 22 vacant posts. The candidates can apply online through the website- ignou.ac.in till December 10. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of around Rs 1.77 lakh.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. A total of 50 jobs are vacant for this post of a cook or a steward. The application process will conclude on December 7.

