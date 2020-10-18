Hiring in UPSC, SSC, Railway: List of jobs to apply this week

Check vacancies in UPSC, SSC, RRB, other government entities. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The government sectors have advertised for various vacancies which includes- Union Public Service Commission, (UPSC), National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC) among others.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

ESIC recruitment 2020: The Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga has invited candidates for the walk-in interview to be held on October 23. The vacancies are advertised for the post of assistant professor/ associate in various departments.

There are in total 39 vacancies, of which, 27 are for assistant professor, and 12 are for associate professor. The selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh.

NSD recruitment 2020: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for 26 vacancies for the posts of librarian, multi tasking staff, assistant director, other posts.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale maximum at around Rs 1.77 lakh. The online application will be closed on November 6 at the websites- nsd.gov.in, recruitment.nsd.gov.in.

AICTE recruitment 2020: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of principal investigator, data analyst, data manager, other vacant positions. There is a single vacancy for every post, and the selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh. The candidates can apply till October 28 through the website- aicte-india.org.

Rajasthan govt recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan government approved a proposal for the recruitment of 31,000 grade-III teachers. The chief minister had announced filling up a total of 53,000 posts in his budget speech for year 2020-21. Of these, 41,000 posts were from the education department.

Also, 2,489 temporary posts in schools in the state has been approved. These include 104 posts of headmaster, 1,692 of senior teacher, 411 of teacher and 282 posts of junior assistant.

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has advertised for fresh vacancies in various government departments include Ministry of Defence, Health and Family Welfare. There are in total 44 vacant posts, which include 11 vacancies in Defence Ministry, and 33 in Health Ministry.

The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on October 30.

RRB recruitment 2020: The National Rail and Transportation Institute, NRTI has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of teaching and non-teaching. The vacancies are for the posts of professor, associate professor, assistant professor, other non-teaching positions.

The online window to apply for the respective positions will be closed on November 10. The interested, eligible candidates can apply at nrti.edu.in.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The application process has begun on October 10 and will conclude on November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can pay their fee online till November 6 and offline till November 8, and challan can be filled by November 10. The exams will be held from March 29 to 31.

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of associate professor, professor and assistant professor. The online application process will be closed on October 21 at jmi.ac.in. The selected candidates will get a pay scale of level 14, salary between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

