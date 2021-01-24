Hiring in UPSC, NTA, Railways: List of govt jobs to apply this week

UPSC, NTA, Railways recruitment 2021: This week, the Union Public Service Commission, National Testing Agency, Indian Railways, and several other central, state government departments have released their recruitment notifications. The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector job, they can check the following list:

UPSC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies available at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Data Processing Assistant.

The recruitment drive will be held for 249 vacancies. The application process will be closed on February 11 at upsc.gov.in.

NTA recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Joint Director, Deputy Director, Programmer posts. There are in total 40 vacancies, and candidates can apply through the website- jobs.nta.ac.in.

The jobs are contractual in nature, and candidates selected will get a pay scale of over Rs 2 lakh.

Railways recruitment: The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website, blw.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on February 15. A total of 374 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

KVS recruitment 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Deputy Commissioner through direct recruitment. The selected candidates will get remuneration in the pay level-12, salary between Rs (78,800- 2,09,200) with allowances.

The last date to apply is February 8 at kvsangathan.nic.in.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2021: The application process for the West Bengal Police constable, sub inspector (SI) posts has started. There are a total 9720 vacancies including 8632 for constable and 1088 for SI posts. The last date to apply is February 20 at wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Health recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for various posts of medical technologist grade III. There are a total of 1,647 vacant posts, and candidates can apply through the website- wbhrb.in.

The application process will conclude on February 6. The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 28,900.

RBI security guard recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of a security guard at its official website, rbi.org.in. A total of 241 posts are on offer through this recruitment drive. The application process is open and will continue to remain so till February 12.

Initial monthly gross emoluments for the security guards is approximately Rs 27,678 including HRA of 15 per cent.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari recruitment: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) invites applications for the post of Zilladars and Irrigation Booking Clerk or Patwaris. A total of 1152 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in till February 11.

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear two levels of examinations. A common merit list will be released based on the second exam.

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of constable. The candidates can apply through the website peb.mp.gov.in till January 30.

The preliminary exam will be held on March 6.

Haryana Police Constable recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invites applications for the post of police constable at its official website, hssc.gov.in. The application process is on and will close on February 10. A total of 7,298 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

The exam is likely to be held from March 27 and 28. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

OPSC civil service exam recruitment 2020: The application process for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) civil service exam 2020 has started. Interested candidates can apply through the website- opsc.gov.in till February 18. The state government will fill a total of 392 vacancies in group A and B services through this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates for the posts of group A will get a remuneration of around Rs 56,100, while Rs 44,900 for the posts of group B.

MPPSC state forest service exam 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the state forest service prelims on April 11 for recruitment to 111 vacant posts. The application process will be closed on February 10 at mppsc.nic.in, mppsc.com, mponline.gov.in.

Those selected for the post of forest ranger will get a salary in the range of Rs 36,2000 to Rs 1,14,800.