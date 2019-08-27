Hiring in SBI: Apply for 56 medical officer posts

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of Bank Medical Officer posts. The aspirants can visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers/ to fill the online application form on or before September 19, 2019. As per the advertisement, there are a total of 56 vacancies available.

Advertising

SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: The age of the applicant should not be above 35 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Education and experience needed: Candidate should have completed MBBS from any recognised University/College approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). There should be a minimum of 5 years of experience needed as a general practitioner (experience gained during the internship will not be counted for eligibility).

Read | Aspiring for a banking job? Here’s how you should prepare your resume

Advertising

In case the applicant holds a post-graduate degree, then a minimum of three years of experience as a general practitioner is needed.

Details of document to be uploaded:

i. Brief Resume (PDF)

ii. ID Proof (PDF)

iii. Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

iv. Educational certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)*

v. Proof of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) {National Medical

Commission (NMC)} / State Medical Council (PDF)*.

vi. Experience certificates (PDF)

vii. Others (PWD certificate, Form-16 as on March 31, 2018, current salary slip etc).

Video | Street children to go to school, thanks to policemen

SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI

Step 2: Click on the career link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link which says ‘recruitment of Bank Medical Officer’

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Click on the link which says ‘New registration’

Step 6: Fill up the required credentials asked.