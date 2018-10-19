Hiring in Reliance Jio: Apply for manager and other posts

Reliance Jio hiring: Those who are interested in applying can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com Reliance Jio hiring: Those who are interested in applying can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio hiring: Reliance Jio has issued recruitment notifications, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various positions of Jio Manager in various cities to be a part of Jio GigaFiber team and Digital India movement. Those who are interested in applying can do by visiting the official website — careers.jio.com. The aspirant has to fill the form on the site and upload their CV.

Aspirants can check all the details related to eligibility, skills required and others here itself. The aspirants should have pursued graduation from a recognised university or institute. Experience required for these positions is 3 to 5 years for manager post and 5 to 8 years for master supervisor posts.

Vacancy details

Designation

Home Connect Master Supervisor

Urban Jio Point Manager

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess a post graduate degree from a recognised university or institute.

Experience details:

For the posts of Manager, the candidates should possess a three to five years of experience, and five to eight years for the posts of Master Supervisor.

Responsibilities

Home Connect Master Supervisor

Manage all Home Connect operations for multiple (more than one) Urban Jio Points.

Responsible for creating trained and ready to absorb technician pipeline.

Track and monitor technician performance to ensure adherence to SLA.

Coach technicians on Technical and Behavioural aspects to ensure customer delight.

Urban Jio Point Manager

End to end responsibility of Urban Jio Point GigaFiber operations and customer lifecycle management.

Acquire and connect customer premises as per target.

Home Connect and care as per SLA.

Effective management of technician field teams to ensure customer delight.

Acquire building permissions as per target.

Ensure accurate information about homes and buildings for the respective Urban Jio Points in Jio system.

