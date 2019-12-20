Hiring in Indian Railways: Vacancies for 251 clerk posts, check eligibility criteria

RRC recruitment 2019: The application process will be closed on January 19, 2020 RRC recruitment 2019: The application process will be closed on January 19, 2020

RRC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the positions of clerk. There are in total 171 vacancies in the positions of junior clerk and 80 vacancies for senior clerk post.

The application process will be closed on January 19, 2020. The candidates can apply through the website- rrccr.com. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT). Those who clear the CBT will be called for a typing test followed by document verification.

RRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Junior Clerk: 171

Senior Clerk: 80

RRC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The employees working in various positions in Indian Railway are eligible to apply.

Medical qualification: The candidates should be fit in C-One (Cee-I), if qualified. For the posts where C-One category is required, candidates will be sent for medical examination in case their existing medical is C-Two (Cee-2).

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the general category candidates should not exceed 42 years. For candidates’ belonging to OBC category, the upper age limit is 45 years while the age of the candidates belonging to SC/ST should not be more than 47 years.

RRC recruitment 2019: Selection process

The process will comprise of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a typing test, document verification and medical examination. CBT will have multiple choice type questions (MCQs). There shall be negative marking in CBT and 1/3 of the allotted mark shall be deducted for every wrong answer

RRC recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply through the website- rrrccr.com by January 19, 2020. The application process will commence from Friday, December 20, 2019.

