Friday, December 27, 2019

Hiring in Indian Railway over sports quota: Check eligibility, vacancy details

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: There are in total 26 vacancies for the posts of Group C in South East Central Railway. The candidates can apply online through the website- secr.indianrailways.gov.in till January 13, 2020

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2019 5:55:33 pm
Indian Railway, Indian Railway recruitment, Indian Railway jobs, RRB, RRC, Railway Recruitment Board recruitment, Railway Recruitment Cell Jobs, RRC Jobs 2020, Rail jobs, Indian Express News Indian Railway recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till January 13, 2020. File Photo 

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Indian Railways has advertised for various vacancies under the sports quota. There are a total of 26 vacancies for group C-level posts in South East Central Railway. The application process for the posts was started from Saturday, December 14, and the candidates can apply online till January 13 at ser.indianrailways.gov.in.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for trial rounds. In which those obtaining 25 or fewer marks will be considered unfit. In total assessment, 50 marks will be given to sports achievements and five marks to general intelligence and personality.

RRC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Athletics: 2

Badminton: 4

Basketball: 4

Boxing: 3

Cricket: 4

Handball: 3

Hockey: 3

Kabaddi: 1

Kho-kho: 1

Voley Ball: 1

RRC Recruitment 2020: Eligibilty

Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC recognised varsity to apply for the posts. The also need to have at least a national level certificate in their specific sports field to apply for the posts.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years as on January 1, 2020. The candidates will not get any age relaxation for the posts.

RRC Recruitment 2020: Salary

The candidates will be in the pay band of 7th CPC with grade pay varies from Rs 1,900 to 2,800.

