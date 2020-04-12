Hiring in Indian Railway, IOCL, RBI, DDA; apply for these jobs online during lockdown

Indian Railway, IOCL; apply for these jobs in April. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Indian Railway, IOCL; apply for these jobs in April. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Are you worried about getting good jobs due to the situation arising amid coronavirus pandemic? Don’t get tensed as there are government, public sector units, private organisations — Indian Railway, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Reserve Bank of India who have advertised for recruitment in various posts in their organisations. The online application process for the hiring will be closed this month, and the selection process will begin after the lockdown gets over.

Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of doctors, health workers to work in COVID-19 wards at the Central Hospital, Lallagauda. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Oil Corportaion Limited (IOCL) have also invited applications for various posts.

Jobs to apply in April: Vacancy details, pay scale, selection process of Indian Railway, IOCL, RBI and various organisations

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: The South Central Railways has invited applications for the post of specialist doctors, GDMO doctors, nursing superintendents, lab assistants and hospital attendants at the Central Hospital, Lallagauda. A total of 204 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of interview. Candidates need to send scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents, age proof, education qualification etc in PDF format to engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com. The last date to submit is April 18.

DDA recruitment 2020: The Delhi Development Authority has invited applications for around 629 vacant posts advertised across designations. The application process which was scheduled to begin from March 23 was extended further due to lockdown.

The candidates can apply through the website- dda.org.in till April 30, 2020.

Hiring in Central Ground Water Board: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources has announced to hire at the post of consultants and young professionals. The application process is on at the official website, cgwb.gov.in and will conclude on April 25, as per the official notification. A total of 62 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Apply at IOCL through GATE score: The Indian Oil Corportaion Limited (IOCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of engineers/ officers and graduate apprentice. The recruitment would be done through GATE 2020 score. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 6, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- iocl.com

Vacancies in IGNOU: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21. The application process was initially scheduled to close on April 20.

There are in total 10 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in. The selected candidates will get a remuneration as much as Rs 2.18 lakh (2,18,200).

Hiring for scientist posts: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist B, C. There are a total 30 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the website- sameer.gov.in. The application process will be closed on April 30, 2020.

The candidates selected for the post of scientist C will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 2,08,700, while for the post of scientist B, the maximum pay scale will be around Rs 1,77,500.

TANGEDCO recruitment 2020: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) or Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has invited applications for the post of field assistant at its official website tangedco.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 23. Candidates can pay fee till April 28. A total of 2,900 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Vacancies at PGIMER: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for various posts at its official website, pgimer.edu.in. The application process will start from April 4 and conclude on April 26. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, pgimer.edu.in.

Hiring in RBI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited vacancies for consultants, specialists, analysts on contract basis. A total of 39 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rbi.org.in. The application process will conclude on April 29, 2020.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for the post of headmaster or headmistress, principal and block primary education officer. A total of 544 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 30, 2020.

