Hiring in India impacted lesser than other countries: Indeed

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted hiring in India lesser as compared to several other economies, claims the latest report by job search site – Indeed. Hiring activity in India has fallen to a lesser degree than in other global markets, such as the United Kingdom (-60 per cent), Mexico (-61 per cent), and a few countries in Europe, the Indian hiring platform claims.

This could be possible as the pandemic has not affected all the sectors yet. While some sectors like tourism have been showing a downward trend, others including software technology, medical or doctor, and marketing have experienced a surge in job postings.

Job titles including delivery person and IT manager saw a steady increase as well, each tracking well above February 2020, as per Indeed.

“As per the report, the trend in job postings was roughly in line with last year’s trend until the second week of March. The slowdown accelerated in the second half of March and through April to May 2020; reflecting lockdowns on economic activity. As of mid-June, job postings on Indeed India were growing 51 per cent slower than in 2019,” it added.

The hardest-hit sectors include childcare (-78 per cent compared with last year’s trend), food preparation (-78 per cent), hospitality and tourism (-77 per cent), and cleaning and sanitation (-74 per cent).

Further, a newer type of work has evolved. Job seekers across the country are showing greater interest in working remotely amid the COVID-19 crisis. Job seekers are increasingly searching for terms like ‘remote’, ‘work from home’, and related phrases. Searches for remote work have also increased by over 380 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India from February 2020 – May 2020.

