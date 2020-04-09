Hiring in IGNOU for Registrar, Director posts; pay scale over Rs 2 lakh

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The selected candidates will get a pay scale over Rs 2 lakh. Image source: facebook.com/ignourcdelhi1/ IGNOU recruitment 2020: The selected candidates will get a pay scale over Rs 2 lakh. Image source: facebook.com/ignourcdelhi1/

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21. The application process was initially scheduled to close on April 20.

“IGNOU extends the last date for applying/submission of applications to the post(s) of Registrar (SED), Director (Computer Division), Dy. Registrar and PRO from 10.04.2020 to 11.05.2020 for online application (Soft copy) and from 20.04.2020 to 21.05.2020 for hard copy owing to the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 reasons. For detailed information please visit University’s website : ignou.ac.in,” the varsity notification mentioned.

There are in total 10 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in. The selected candidates will get a remuneration as much as Rs 2.18 lakh (2,18,200).

IGNOU recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancies

Registrar: 1

Director (Computer Division): 1

Deputy Registrar: 7

Public Relation Officer (PRO): 1

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates for the post of registrar should not be more than 57 years of age as on April 10, 2020. For details on age limit, please check the notification.

Pay scale:

Registrar, Director: The candidates will get a maximum remuneration of around Rs 2,18,200. The pay scale of the candidates will be between Rs 1,44,200 to 2,18,200.

Deputy Registrar, PRO: The candidates will get a maximum remuneration upto Rs 2.09 lakh. The pay scale of the candidate will be between Rs 78,000 to 2,09,200.

The candidates can now apply through the website- ignou.ac.in till May 21, 2020. The application fees can be paid till May-end.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd