Hiring in Air Force: IAF to hold recruitment rally in Madhya Pradesh from February 17

The recruitment rally is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 22 at Immlikheda Chownk, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. The vacancies are available for Group Y trades

IAF recruitment 2019: The Indian Air Force will hold recruitment rally at several districts in Madhya Pradesh from February 17. The recruitment process will be conducted for ‘Group Y’ trades. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 22 at Immlikheda Chownk, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

“A Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be conducted at FDDI, Immlikheda Chownk, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh from 17 Feb to 22 Feb 2019 for selection of candidates to join IAF as Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) for {Automobile Technician & IAF (Police)} Trades,” tweeted IAF.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 with 50 per cent in English.

Age Limit:

The candidates need to born between January 19, 1999 to January 1, 2003.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The recruitment rally will be conducted for the districts of Betul, Bhopal, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Dhar, Guna, Harda, Hoshangabad, Katni, Mandla, Seoni, Shahdol, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

Reporting time:

The candidates have to report at rally venue at 6 am from February 17 to 20, 2019.

