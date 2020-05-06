Hiring dips by 62% in April, entry-level job seekers worst hit: Survey

Hiring across India has declined by 62 per cent in April 2020 as compared to last year. The worst-hit are the hotel, restaurant, travel, airlines with a decline of over 91 per cent followed by auto or ancillary, retail, and accounting and finance, according to the latest report by Naukri.com – a job site.
Even with a decline of 51 per cent in hiring the IT-software industry was among the least affected industries followed by BPO/ITES/KPO, pharma, biotech, healthcare, and teaching and education industry, as per the report.
Even as hiring across levels has been impacted, it is the entry-level people who have witnessed the sharpest hit followed by senior-level executives with 4-7 years of experience, according to the survey. The middle and senior management roles have also seen a decline but the impact is lesser as we move upwards the ladder of hierarchy. Still, at the leadership roles with over 16 years of experience, there is a decline of 50 per cent in hiring as compared to last year.
Recruitment across cities saw a double-digit dip. Delhi was among the most affected cities with a decline of 70 per cent followed by Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Each city has a different trend.
Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said in a statement, “For recruiters, in critical industries like Medical, Healthcare, Pharma and Telecom, our very first offering is a free bouquet of hiring services. On the job seeker front, we are prioritising access and discovery of recently ‘laid off & immediately available to join’ jobseekers to the recruiters. Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.”
