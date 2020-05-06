Hiring dips by 62% in April, entry-level job seekers worst hit: Survey

Hiring across experience level, industry and cities has been affected (Representational image) Hiring across experience level, industry and cities has been affected (Representational image)

Hiring across India has declined by 62 per cent in April 2020 as compared to last year. The worst-hit are the hotel, restaurant, travel, airlines with a decline of over 91 per cent followed by auto or ancillary, retail, and accounting and finance, according to the latest report by Naukri.com – a job site.

Even with a decline of 51 per cent in hiring the IT-software industry was among the least affected industries followed by BPO/ITES/KPO, pharma, biotech, healthcare, and teaching and education industry, as per the report.

Infographic by Naukri.com Infographic by Naukri.com

Even as hiring across levels has been impacted, it is the entry-level people who have witnessed the sharpest hit followed by senior-level executives with 4-7 years of experience, according to the survey. The middle and senior management roles have also seen a decline but the impact is lesser as we move upwards the ladder of hierarchy. Still, at the leadership roles with over 16 years of experience, there is a decline of 50 per cent in hiring as compared to last year.

Read| What to do to be employable in corona-hit economy

Recruitment across cities saw a double-digit dip. Delhi was among the most affected cities with a decline of 70 per cent followed by Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Each city has a different trend.

Also read | Hiring slows, interviews through Skype, Zoom: How companies are coping during lockdown

While hospitality remains a common point of decline across cities, certain job areas change from location to location for the second worst-hit slot. In Delhi, for instance, it is FMCG, for Chennai, it is IT sectors and for Mumbai, it is auto sector, according to the survey.

Infographic by naukri.com Infographic by naukri.com

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said in a statement, “For recruiters, in critical industries like Medical, Healthcare, Pharma and Telecom, our very first offering is a free bouquet of hiring services. On the job seeker front, we are prioritising access and discovery of recently ‘laid off & immediately available to join’ jobseekers to the recruiters. Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd