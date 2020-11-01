Hiring begins in Indian Oil, NITI Aayog, UCO Bank; here’s how to apply

List of jobs to apply this month. Representational image/ Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, as the normalcy is slowly restoring, the government and private sectors have advertised for various vacancies which includes- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Indian Oil, NITI Aayog, UCO Bank, Railways, among others.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

IBPS SO recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has advertised for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The registration process will begin from November 2. Eligible candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

The online application process will be closed on November 23. The preliminary exam will be held between December 26 and 27, and the main exam on January 24.

Indian Oil recruitment: Indian Oil is looking for engineers and officers through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 score. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, and 12, 13, and 14. Students will be shortlisted based on GATE score. Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo group discussion, group tasks, and personal interviews.

Hiring will be in five streams — chemical, civil, electrical, instrumentation, and mechanical engineering. Students who clear GATE in these exams will be eligible for the job. The application for IOCL, however, will begin as soon as the GATE 2021 admit card is released, as per the short notice by IOCL.

NITI Aayog recruitment: The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has invited application for the post of a senior research officer and research officer in its Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO). A total of 13 vacancies are to be filled for this recruitment drive. The application process is on and the last date to apply is December 24. Interested can apply at the official website, niti.gov.in.

Candidates will be hired on a contractual basis initially up to three years, which can be extended up to five years, depending on the requirements or till the candidate reaches the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020: The United Commercial Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the various posts- specialist officer- scale- I and II.

The online application process for various posts will be available at the posts from October 27. Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- ucobank.com. There are in total 93 vacancies. The last date to apply is November 17. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to undergo an online test. Selected candidates after the test will be called for an interview.

NRTI recruitment 2020: The National Rail and Transportation Institute, NRTI has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of teaching and non-teaching. The vacancies are for the posts of professor, associate professor, assistant professor, other non-teaching positions.

The online window to apply for the respective positions will be closed on November 10. The interested, eligible candidates can apply at nrti.edu.in.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The application process has begun on October 10 and will conclude on November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

