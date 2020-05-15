Hiring at Indian Railways’ COVID-19 care centres, apply for 561 paramedical staff posts

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: A COVID-19 care coaches of Railway. Representational/ Express Photo by Arul Horizon Indian Railway recruitment 2020: A COVID-19 care coaches of Railway. Representational/ Express Photo by Arul Horizon

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: The East Coast Railway has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of paramedical staff required for Covid-19 care centres in coaches, medical department. There are 561 vacancies, and the candidates will be hired on contractual basis.

The candidates can download the application form from the website- eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in, and can mail the duly filled application form on or before May 22, 2020.

East Coast Railway recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 561

Nursing Superintendent: 255

Dresser/ OTA/ Hospital Attendant: 255

READ | Govt job aspirants stuck in coaching cities, switch to digital preparation

Pharmacist: 51

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: For the post of nursing Superintendent, candidates should have completed a three-year course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or institution recognised by the Nursing Council. For the post of pharmacist, candidates must have cleared class 12 and have a minimum diploma in the required field from a recognised institute and for the dresser/ OTA/ hospital attendant posts candidates required to possess a minimum matriculate level of education.

Age Limit: Applicant should be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply for the nursing superintendent and pharmacist posts while for posts of attendant 18 years old can also apply. The upper age is capped at 38 years for a nursing superintendent and at 35 for pharmacists. For attendants and equivalent posts, the upper age to apply is 33 years.

Indian Railway recruitment 2020: How to apply

The candidates can download the application form from the website and can mail the duly filled application form to srdmokhur@gmail.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd