Hiring alert: Job openings amid slowdown, application process closing soon

List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Though the coronavirus lockdown has badly affected the economy, but the hiring is on in various sectors. As per naukri.com, some key industries like IT, BPO/ITES, BFSI, and accounting/finance have shown a lesser decline in hiring as compared to rest of the sectors. Various government departments are also hiring. Though the application process for government recruitment has been extended till June, but some of them will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

READ | Health, ed-tech: Sectors that will continue hiring during the economic crisis

SEBI offers digital internships for law students: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited candidates for an online internship programme in its legal department. The internship programme which is held in April every year will start from June this year, in view of the coronavirus, the internships will be held digitally. Law students who have completed at least three years of five year LLB course or two years of three year LLB course with 60 per cent aggregate marks can apply for the internship. The application process is to close on May 25

Vacancies in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications for technical and non-technical positions. The online application process will be closed on May 29. A total of 57 positions are on offer. Interested can apply at the official website cipet.gov.in.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: The application process for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be closed on May 25. A total of 48 vacancies are on offer, and candidates can apply through the website- cpcb.nic.in. The candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.77 lakh.

READ | COVID-19 impacts hospitality, travel sector: What’s on plate for students, job aspirants

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The application process for the National Informatics Centre (NIC) scientists and scientific or technical assistant posts has been extended, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020. The application process has extended till June 1, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- nielit.in.

BCECEB recruitment 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the posts of city manager under the Urban Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd