Hiring activity sees 9 per cent rise in June: Report

Hiring for freshers (0-3 years) saw an increase of 12 per cent Hiring for freshers (0-3 years) saw an increase of 12 per cent

Hiring activity registered nine per cent rise in June driven by significant growth in real estate, automobile and telecom sectors, says a report. Naukri JobSpeak Index for June 2018 stood at 2,047, registering 9 per cent rise compared to the previous year when it stood at 1,885.

“Non-IT sectors viz auto, auto ancillary, real estate, construction and BFSI continue to lead the growth. We can expect the job market to be cautiously optimistic and move further north in the months to come,” Naukri.com chief sales officer V Suresh said. Hiring across auto and auto ancillary industry increased 26 per cent year-on-year in June 2018, followed by telecom (23 per cent). Heavy machinery and BPO sector stood at 22 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, the report added.

Hiring for freshers (0-3 years) saw an increase of 12 per cent. For top management level (16+ years) hiring increased 11 per cent, a significant change from June 2017 and May 2018. In mid-level management (4-7 years) and sub-senior roles (8-12 years), hiring rose 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively compared to the year-ago period.

Metro cities showed a positive hiring sentiment as Hyderabad saw 10 per cent rise in hiring activity while Chennai and Delhi/NCR witnessed rise of 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Other cities like Mumbai saw a rise of 4 per cent and Bangalore 2 per cent in terms of hiring activity in June this year, the report noted. The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App