Hiring activity sees 15% growth in January, maximum rise in Bangalore: Report

Hiring activities registered a 15 per cent growth this January compared to same month of 2018, mainly driven by IT-software industry which witnessed 36 per cent growth, says a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for January 2019 stood at 2,251 from January 2018 1,951. Meanwhile, auto and auto ancillary industry saw an increase in hiring with a growth rate of 17 per cent. BPO and ITES saw 13 per cent growth, banking and financial services saw 2 per cent, FMCG 9 per cent, education 10 per cent and IT-hardware witnessed 46 per cent growth.

Construction and engineering, and pharmaceutical, however, witnessed a dip in hiring of 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in January.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. Recruitment in IT-software and human resource functional area recorded a rise of 35 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Bangalore had maximum increase

Hiring in Bangalore was up by 27 per cent, while in Mumbai it was up by 10 per cent and Delhi NCR by 8 per cent. In Bangalore, hiring activities for the city increased mainly in the IT software industry saw a growth rate of 53 per cent mostly in the experience band of 4 to 7 years.

IT-software (30 per cent) and FMCG (30 per cent) were robust in Mumbai in the experience band of 8-12 years.

The industries which dominated the hiring space in Delhi-NCR were banking and financial services (33 per cent), IT-Hardware (39 per cent) and BPO (21 per cent) mainly with 4-7 years of experience.

Rise in jobs for freshers

Overall, hiring for 4-7 years of experience grew by 18 per cent whereas recruitment for entry-level jobs, which falls in the experience band of 0-3 years witnessed a rise of 16 per cent in January.

Recruitment activity for mid-management roles of 8-12 years of experience grew by 13 per cent, while senior management roles of 13-16 years of experience recorded a 2 per cent growth in hiring.

Leadership roles with experience band of over 16 years remained largely flat with a slight increase of 1 per cent in recruitment activity.

