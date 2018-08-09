Hiring activity rises 9% in July

Industry-wise, “hiring activity in July 2018 was driven by industries like insurance and banking and financial services with a growth of 34 per cent and 21 per cent respectively,” the report said Industry-wise, “hiring activity in July 2018 was driven by industries like insurance and banking and financial services with a growth of 34 per cent and 21 per cent respectively,” the report said

Hiring activity increased by 9 per cent in July, on a year-on-year basis, said a Nauraki.com report released on Tuesday. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for July 2018 was at 2,101, marking a 9 per cent increase in hiring activity from July 2017. The index was at 1,928 in July 2017.

Industry-wise, “hiring activity in July 2018 was driven by industries like insurance and banking and financial services with a growth of 34 per cent and 21 per cent respectively,” the report said. Recruitment in the automobile segment rose by 31 per cent in July 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

Hiring in the industry products and heavy machinery segment rose by 23 per cent in July and in construction and engineering sector, recruitment was up 20 per cent. According to naukri.com, the index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000.

Among the metropolitan cities, Delhi NCR registered the highest growth with 14 per cent increase, followed by Chennai and Mumbai, where hiring was up 13 and 4 per cent respectively.

