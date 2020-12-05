Hiring activity remains flat in November due to festive season: Report

The hiring activity in November declined by 28 per cent from last year. Representational/ gettyimages.in

No change in hiring activity has been observed in November as compared to October. The hiring curve has remained flat due to Diwali, and the festive season, according to the Naukri JobSpeak index. The report analysed that the hiring activity was slightly declined in November by 2 per cent at 1,727 on the account of the Diwali holidays as compared to 1,759 last month. Also, the hiring activity declined by 28 per cent from last year.

According to the report, the IT-Software, medical/ healthcare sectors registered a sequential growth in hiring last month. “The IT sector grew by 10 per cent in November. The medical/ healthcare sector also grew by 4 per cent last month. Other key sectors such as BFSI (-3 per cent), telecom (+1 per cent) and pharma/ biotech (-1 per cent) remained flat, while industries such as insurance (-17 per cent), auto (-17 per cent), and hospitality/ travel (-10 per cent) saw a decline in month on month hiring in November,” the report mentioned.

The demand for professionals was maximum in IT and HR/ administration which witnessed an increase of 10, 5 per cent respectively. Additionally, demand for pharma/ biotech (0 per cent) and legal (+1 per cent) professionals remained flat sequentially. Hiring for roles in the travel (-51 per cent), TV/ film production (-18 per cent), and Sales/Business Development (-12 per cent) domains saw a sequential decline.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “November sees a decline in Y-O-Y hiring activity owing to the impact of the festive period. Key sectors such as IT and medical/ healthcare continue to grow during the pandemic. Over the last 6 months, we have seen a sequential lift in hiring activity and are hopeful that as organisations adjust to the new normal and focus on growth plans, this momentum will continue in the next quarter as well.”

The top six metro cities witnessed a sequential growth in hiring including Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 10 per cent, while Mumbai witnessed a marginal decline by 2 per cent, tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Vadodara registered a sequential decline in hiring.

