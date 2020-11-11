Hiring activities in hospitality, travel sectors bouncing back: Report

The demand for professionals in the ticketing/ travel/ airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 per cent and 28 per cent respectively in October versus last month. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The hiring activities in the hospitality and travel sectors witnessed a steady improvement with a sequential recovery of 33 per cent in October over September, as per a report by Naukri.com. The demand for professionals in the ticketing/ travel/ airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 per cent and 28 per cent respectively in October.

Meanwhile, the report hinted that the complete recovery in these sectors will take certain time. “The relaxations in lockdown restrictions from June onwards are reflected in the month-on-month (MoM) recovery, with a slight dip in July, but an overall upward trend. However, the road to complete recovery is still far off when we look at the pre vs post COVID-19 period, the sector is down by 61 per cent in October compared to February,” as per the report.

The recruiters are hiring for the roles of facility manager, house keeping, electrical maintenance which are up by 400 per cent, 279 per cent, and 21 per cent respectively, other posts include sales/ business development manager, front officer/ guest relationship manager, travel agent, ground staff and accountant.

The hiring activities are mainly in the top six metros including Delhi (24 per cent), Mumbai (7 per cent), Bengaluru (6 per cent), Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata contribute to 50 per cent of the jobs in the sectors. Apart from this, roles for the sector are open in cities like Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Companies like Oyo, Travel Triangle, Club Mahindra, Sodexo and Frankfinn Aviation are hiring now.

