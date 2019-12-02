Hindustan Petroleum technician recruitment: Jobs for diploma holders, salary Rs 40,000

Hindustan petroleum technician recruitment 2019: Apply at hindustanpetroleum.com. (Representational image) Hindustan petroleum technician recruitment 2019: Apply at hindustanpetroleum.com. (Representational image)

Hindustan Petroleum technician recruitment: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for technician posts. A total of 72 vacancies are to be offered through this recruitment process. The application process is already on and will conclude on December 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to appear for a test comprising of general aptitude and technical / professional knowledge followed by a skill test and a physical fitness test (PET).

Hindustan Petroleum technician recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. The age will be calculated as on November 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of operations technician, candidates need to have a diploma in chemical engineering. For the post of a boiler technician, a diploma in mechanical engineering is needed.

Hindustan Petroleum technician recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: In the new page, scroll down to click on lick on ‘available positions’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply here’ in the drop-down menu under ‘Visakh refinery’

Step 5: Click ‘apply’ next to the position you wish to apply for, a form will open

Step 6: Fill the form, upload documents, check the declaration button and click ‘confirm’

Hindustan Petroleum technician recruitment: Salary

The finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

