Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 164 Project Engineer, Law Officer, HRO, other posts 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited recruitment 2019: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Project Engineer, Law Officer, HRO. There are 164 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website- hindustanpetroleum.com.

The online application process will be closed on September 16, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies

Mechanical Project Engineer: 63

Civil Project Engineer: 18

Electrical Project Engineer: 25

Instrumentation Project Engineer: 10

Chemical Refinery Engineer: 10

Law Officer: 4

Quality Control Officer: 20

Human Resource Officer: 8

Fine and Safety Officer: 6

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Advertising

The candidates need to possess relevant experience in the field.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, interview, group discussion.

Exam pattern:

The written examination will be of two parts, General Aptitude and Technical/ Professional Knowledge.

Advertising

General Aptitude: Intellectual Potential test, testing Logical Reasoning & Data interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude test & test of English Language

Technical/ Professional Knowledge: Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the position applied for.

Marks weightage for the selection procedure:

Written test

Minimum qualifying marks in Domain section: 50% for all categories

Minimum qualifying Overall Marks (i.e. Domain + Aptitude) Marks: 60% for UR & 54% (SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Group Task

Minimum Qualifying Marks to be obtained (40% for UR, 33.33% for SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Personal Interview

Minimum Qualifying Marks to be obtained. 40% for UR; 33.33% for SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Final scoring

Minimum qualifying Marks (60% for UR, 54% for SC/ ST/ OBCNC/ PWD) in combined scores of Written Test + Work Experience + Group Task+ Personal Interview.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website hindustanpetroleum.com on or before September 16, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.