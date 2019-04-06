Hindustan Aeronautics Limited teacher recruitment 2019: Apply before April 10, salary up to Rs 29,000

HAL teachers recruitment 2019: The Education Committee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for tenure-based teaching positions at HAL New Public School in Bengaluru. There are three vacancies advertised through the process; one each for a primary teacher for English (PGT-English), primary teacher for Social Studies ( PRT-Social Studies), and a trained graduate teacher for English (TGT-English).

Advertising

The application process has begun and will conclude on April 10, 2019 (Wednesday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, hal-india.co.in. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam, demo and interview to be selected for the job. Selected candidates will be hired for a tenure of two years.

HAL teachers recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 3

PRT English – 1

PRT Social Studies – 1

TGT English-1

HAL teachers recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For the post of PRT-English candidates must have a graduation degree with English as one of the main subjects and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods.

For the post of PRT social studies, a graduation degree with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Geography or Hons. graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as one of the main subjects is a must. Candidates must also have a B.Ed degree.

Advertising

For the TGT English post, candidates with BA with English as one of the main subjects and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods can apply. Preference will be given to candidates with MA (English).

Candidates should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in graduation.

Work Experience: Experience of two years in teaching in Middle/ High School level (VI to X) in CBSE/ICSE Schools for TGT level posts is required whereas experience is not mandatory for PRT level posts. However, preference would be given to candidates with experience in CBSE/ICSE Schools even for PRT level posts. According to the official notification, experience of one academic year refers to 10 months, excluding summer vacation.

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the jobs is 45 years as on June 1, 2019.

HAL teachers recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hal-india.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on ‘careers’ in the extreme right corner

Step 3: Click on the link ‘inviting applications for teaching posts…’

Step 4: A PDF will open

Step 5: Read instructions carefully and download the application form in the last

Applications need to be sent to the Office of HAL New Public School, Central Township, Jawahar Nagar, Namjoshi Road, Marathahalli Post, Bangalore – 560037.

HAL teachers recruitment: Fee

along with non-refundable demand draft of Rs 200 drawn on any Nationalized Bank in favour of ‘Secretary –HAL New Public School’. Internal candidates of HAL New Public School are exempted from payment of Application fee.

HAL teachers recruitment: Documents required

Candidate must attach certificates with the application form –

Experience certificate

Appointment letter

Latest Salary certificate/Salary slip from the current employer.

HAL teachers recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates for posts of PRT will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 while those with TGT post will get Rs 29,200; allowances will be paid additionally.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.