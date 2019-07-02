Himachal Pradesh HPTET answer key 2019 likely today, how to check via website

HPTET answer key 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the answer key for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the website hpbose.org.

The exam was conducted to fill seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects. The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

HPTET 2019 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download answer key’

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The final answer keys will be released soon. The results will be declared by the first week of August.

Exam pattern: A total of 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each and there will be no marks deduction in case of a wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

