Himachal Pradesh HPPSC subordinate allied service prelims date announced, check schedule

HPPSC subordinate allied service prelims 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the dates for the subordinate allied service prelims examinations 2019. The prelims examination will be conducted on April 7, 2019 between 11 am to 2 pm at various centres in the state.

“The particulars of all the provisionally admitted candidates showing their names, Roll numbers, centre of Examination along with Instructions to candidates etc. have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission. The candidates who have applied for the aforesaid examination are requested to download their admission letters for bringing the same to their respective centres of Examination on the day of examination. The centre once allotted shall not be changed in any case,” read the official notification.

The admit card for the examination has been released. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC subordinate allied service prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter user name and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HPPSC recruitment: Exam pattern

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 120 questions. The exam will be multiple choice based. Candidates will be given two hours for the exam. The exam will be distributed in three sections including Hindi and English, Omnibus accounts, FRSR and HPFR, 2009. Each section will constitute of 40 marks.

HPPSC recruitment: Cut-off list

The number of candidates to be admitted to the main exam will be 10 times the number of vacancies to be filled, according to the official release.

