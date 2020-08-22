Himachal Pradesh HP TET admit card 2020 released, check direct link

HP TET will be held from August 25 to 28, 2020

Himachal Pradesh HP TET admit card 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin from August 25 and will continue till August 28. The exam for (JBT TET and Shastri TET) will be held on August 25, TGT (Non-Medical), Language TET on August 26, TGT (Arts, Medical) TET- August 27, Punjabi, Urdu TET- August 28.

The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. The duration of the exam is 2:30 hours and the minimum qualification criteria for the candidate is 60 marks. There is no negative marking scheme for this exam and it is held in offline mode. Students are instructed to use a blue or black pen.

HPBOSE TET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which reads “Click here to Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI, JBT) TET 2020”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to work as a teacher in state-run schools.

