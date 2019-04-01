Toggle Menu
HIL recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 trainee vacancies for diploma holders before April 15

HIL recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 trainee vacancies for diploma holders before April 15

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: Candidates need to send duly filled application forms by April 15, 2019 to the HR and admin officials, according to official notification. Selected candidates will get stipend up to Rs 18,000 per month.

HIL recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at hil.gov.in. (Representational Image)

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: The Hindustan Insecticide Limited (HIL) under the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers has invited applications for the post of job trainees across several disciplines. A total of 35 jobs are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, hil.gov.in.

Candidates need to download the application form from the website and sed it along with required documents to ‘DY General Manager (HR and Admin), HIL (India) Limited, P.O. Rasayani – 410 2017, Distraigad, Maharashtra’. The last date for application should reach by April 15, 2019.

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, hil.gov.in
Step 2: On the right-hand side, click on ‘human resource’
Step 3: Click on ‘career’
Step 4: Click on ‘the job trainees for two years..’ link
step 5: Read instructions, download form

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: Documents required

Candidates will have to send following documents along with the application form –

Age proof
Qualification proof
Residential Certificate
Work experience
Caste certificate
Passport-sized photograph

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have successfully completed their training under. ‘On-job trainee scheme’, in any GPSU will also be eligible to apply. Such trainees will be given preference in their respective disciplines.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 40 years.

HIL trainee recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates with BE/MBA/CA/ICWA degree will get a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for the first year and Rs 18,000 for the second year. Candidates with a graduate of ITI will get Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 for first and second year respectively.

