Highest package for DU’s FMS students at Rs 2.41 lakh for two months, up by 5% from last year

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi has concluded the summer internship placement process for its 2020-22 batch with all its students being placed despite the pandemic. The highest ever average stipend has been registered at Rs 2,41,400 for two months, an increase of 5 per cent from the last year. This year 64 per cent of the batch — 183 candidates — received a stipend of Rs 2 lakh and above. There was a 10 per cent increase in the median package to Rs 2.20 lakh, the FMS said in an official statement.

Around 18 per cent of students were hired in consulting and general management domains, while 12 per cent received offers for finance roles, as per the varsity. Around 42 per cent of the students accepted offers in sales and marketing, rolled out by the most prestigious firms across the country.

There was a record 43 per cent increase in the e-Commerce/IT/operations roles compared to last year with 67 accepted offers from recruiters such as Amazon, Adobe, Byju’s, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Google, Infoedge, Microsoft, Optum, Purplle, and Udaan. There was a 34 per cent increase in the number of offers in e-commerce, as per FMS.

Apart from legacy recruiters in the FMCG domain, S&M roles were offered in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, retail, e-commerce, and industrial goods sector. Some of the prominent recruiters include Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, Johnson and Johnson, L’Oréal, Mondelez, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung, Tata Sky, and United Breweries. New recruiters added to the list this year included big names like Bajaj Auto, CRISIL, DE Shaw, Gartner, Lubrizol, Mastercard, Myntra, Sony Pictures Network, Standard Chartered, Unacademy, United Breweries, and YES Bank.