Here’s why CTET applications witnessed a major spike this year

CTET 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019), which was conducted in July this year, witnessed as many as 29.22 lakh registrations—the highest number ever and a steep hike of over 6 lakh from last year.

Advertising

Out of the 29.22 lakh registrations, a total of 23.77 lakh people appeared for CTET, which was conducted on July 7. Last year, CTET witnessed 23 lakh registration out of which 16 lakh people took the exam.

READ | RRB JE CBT-2 exams 2019: 7 quick hacks to follow

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers

Explaining the reason behind the hike in the number of applications, an official from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – the conducting body of the exam said many states have stopped conducting the teacher eligibility test. According to the CBSE, eight states did not conduct their teacher eligibility test (TET) and recruited teachers on the basis of CTET.

READ | Over 3 lakh teachers’ posts created annually for 10 lakh aspirants, HRD suggests major changes

Advertising

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Goa are the states that stopped conducting the teacher eligibility test for appointment of teachers in schools, the data mentioned.

According to the CBSE official, these eight states have a very less number of schools, figuring less than 5000. “Goa has approximately 2,153 schools including primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary sections. Arunachal Pradesh has in total 1700 schools, the other northeast states have schools less than 1500.” Though Jammu and Kashmir has around 24,000 schools, it did not conduct the recruitment examinations.

READ | 1.4 lakh vacant teachers’ posts to be filled by November in Bihar: Education minister

Why candidates prefer CTET

The CTET, conducted by the CBSE, gives an array of options for the candidates who wish to make a career as a teacher. According to the CBSE official, a candidate who cracked CTET can apply to the central and state government schools all over the country.

Successful candidates can also apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi, read the board circular.

According to the circular, successful candidates can also apply to the unaided private schools. “The state government and local body schools can also consider the TET. A state government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the state TET,” the circular mentioned.

READ | Over 10 lakh posts of teachers lying vacant across India: Govt

CTET certificate: Validity period

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificate can be valid up to seven years from the date of the declaration of results.

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for CTET. A person who has qualified CTET can reappear again for improving his or her score, according to the official.

This year, a total of 3.52 lakh candidates qualified in the CTET examinations, out of which, 2.15 lakh in paper 1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school) and 1.37 lakh (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school) in paper 2.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.