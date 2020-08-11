Here’s how to prepare for HP TET 2020, check preparation strategy

Himachal Pradesh is one such state, which conducts its own Teacher Eligibility Test Himachal Pradesh is one such state, which conducts its own Teacher Eligibility Test

Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) is among the most popular examinations held at the state and the centre level. In the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held last year, as many as 29.22 lakh candidates registered. The exam is meant for those whi plan to take up teaching as a profession. For this, they need to qualify some form of teaching certification exam to become eligible for recruitment in schools.

In this context, like many other states, Himachal Pradesh too conducts its own TET, popularly known as the Himachal Pradesh TET or HP TET exam. Though the exam was scheduled to be held from August 2 to 9 but has been postponed. As per the official release, the board will announce the revised dates taking note of the pandemic situations. The exam for TGT and language teacher was scheduled to be held on August 2. TGT Arts, TGT medical on August 8 while and Punjabi and Urdu TET on August 9.

Now, that we have explored the exam schedule in its entirety, it is easily observable that aspirants do not have too much time to spare for preparations. As a matter of fact, considering the scope of the indicative syllabus of each subject, it is wiser in the first place to have started preparations early. However, for those who have just initiated a study schedule or preparation strategy, we have some very useful and smart hacks to ensure that the time available before the exam, can be put to best use.

Whenever it comes to studying smartly, the use of good learning resources has a key role to play. In this case, we would go for HP TET previous year question papers, which, if used effectively, can make a significant difference in performance. In the short time that is available for last minute studies, candidates can effectively use the previous year papers to study only those topics/subtopics that have conventionally formed major weightage of the total marks. Thus while using previous year papers, we advise aspirants to be observant of the exam pattern, type of questions and implement some anticipatory techniques to prepare for the expected question paper this year.

Now is the time to indulge oneself into mock tests. There is a multitude of books available online and offline to help aspirants in this direction of studies. Mock tests can be extremely helpful to get acquainted with the question paper and try out different strategies to solve the paper. Having access to answer keys is an additional benefit in the context of solving previous year papers and then checking the accuracy of the answers from the answer keys.

A final tip to perform well with short term preparations is to focus on the strong areas. Identify the strengths and weaknesses and develop a strategy to reinforce grasp on strong subjects while progressively covering the weaker ones. Candidates who have appeared in other TET exams may find an acquaintance with subjects like pedagogy. Others may be inherently strong in some specific subject areas. It is important to prioritize the study plan as per the candidate’s own strengths and weaknesses in order to secure a position in the final result.

