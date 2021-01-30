Here’s how to attempt RRB NTPC phase-3 exam

– Written by Sudhir Bhati

RRB NTPC phase 3 exam 2020: The non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment phase-3 exam will be held from January 31 to February 12. Up-and-comers have already tightened their seat belts and are leaving no stone unturned to give their best shot.

The regular changes which are being introduced in the question pattern in everyday shifts have left the candidates unsettled and a bit confused. It becomes more imperative to get some insights on how candidates should plan for phase-3 and put forth a valiant effort.

Here are a few proven hacks for aspirants that can be truly useful for aspirants:

Method of elimination: This technique will help thin down the options available. One should initially wipe out the obvious wrong choices. This strategy would increase the chances of marking the correct choice.

Options like none of these/ all of these: In questions where one of the given options is like “none of the above” or “all of the above”, try to check whether the other three remaining alternatives are viable with one another. Generally, in these kinds of questions, choices contradict one another so aspirants can quickly cancel out the wrong options.

Art of skipping the questions: In competitive examinations such as SSC and railway exams, one common blunder done by the hopefuls is that they get stuck on the specific question and attempt to solve This adds to their time being lost, and the issue stays unsolved. Eventually, they leave other questions answered which might have been rightly answered had they not burned through their time.

Method of value putting: This is another method which candidates find very helpful particularly in the quantitative aptitude portion. Some calculative quant questions can easily be solved simply by just putting value of each option one by one in the question. This technique in the exam hall saves a great deal of time.

Last 10 minutes for revisiting the questions: In the exam like NTPC where questions are not given in the section-wise order, candidates should try to finish the paper 10 min prior to the time. These 10 minutes can later be utilised for the questions which were left unanswered or had been marked for review.

Read every question attentively: It is commonly seen that candidates often read the questions incorrectly due to exam pressure and anxiety. This prompts them to easily lose the marks. Aspirants should believe in themselves and go with positive mindset.

Here are few must-do practices for aspirants that can help them be better prepared for the phase-3 exam:

1. Candidates must go through the shortcuts and the tricks. As observed in some of the shifts, the maths section was a bit calculative and complicated. So, it increases the calculation speed, aspirants are advised to go through the shortcuts and small maths tricks.

2. There have been significant variations observed in the question trend with respect to every section of RRB NTPC exam. One must revise the questions asked in the previous shifts and check the analysis to get clarity over the difficulty level of the exam.

For example, in the general awareness section, in earlier shifts, more questions were asked from the modern history and none from the ancient or medieval history. But presently questions were asked from the medieval history too. Likewise, from Physics question count has increased with the time and now started reducing too.

3. According to the candidates who took the exam, there were questions based on the current affairs of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Questions were asked government schemes, project, awards and sports events. The aspirants should revise the current affairs of the last three years before appearing for the phase-3 exam.

4. As the topic-wise weightage of the questions have been varying, one cannot afford to leave any topic of syllabus uncovered. There is a possibility that questions might appear from the sections which have remained absent from the questions till now.

5. Candidates can revise the expected topics based on the analysis of previous shifts. Revise the formulae of the important topics from where questions were prominently seen in most of the shifts.

6. It is highly recommended for all the candidates who would be appearing for the RRB NTPC 2020 exam to practice mocks and focus on the speed and accuracy while solving them for timely completion of the exam. As the questions are placed in a mixed manner and not arranged section-wise, exam warriors should practice of managing time efficiently.

The following tips as based on the experiences shared by the candidates who took the NTPC exam in phase-1 and phase-2.

– The author is SSC Content Head, Gradeup.