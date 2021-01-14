Here’s how to attempt RRB NTPC phase 2 exam for best result

RRB NTPC phase 2 exam 2020: Following the completion of phase 1 of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam, phase 2 will commence from January 16. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the test till January 30. The paper is of 90 minutes however, the duration will be extended to 120 minutes for PwBD category candidates. There is also negative marking, and 0.33 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The admit card of the NTPC exam has been released, and candidates can download it from their respective regional websites, for instance, if a candidate is appearing from Allahabad region, s/he can download their admit card from rrbald.gov.in — which is the region’s RRB website.

How to attempt RRB NTPC phase 2 exam?

As per the candidates who have attempted the phase 1 of the RRB NTPC exam, there is no section-wise order of questions. All questions are jumbled up in a random manner. Hence, to score better in phase 2 and upcoming phases, it is advised to follow the below-mentioned strategy while attempting the exam:

Maintain both speed and accuracy

It is essential to strike a balance between speed and accuracy as many times a question can be easily solved through a simple trick or putting the values given in the option or using a formula. Though these techniques do not always work, hence, candidates should comprehend and evaluate when to solve a question through the trick and when to solve it through concept.

Use the elimination method

To effectively use this method, first go through all the options and mark the options which cannot fit into the correct answer as per your understanding. Try to eliminate maximum options until you get the final option as your answer. This is a very effective tool while solving complex problems.

Do not get stuck on any single question

Mentors always advise not to waste time in a single question and move ahead for the next one. You only have 90 minutes to solve 100 questions, therefore, going by this calculation, you have less than one minute for each question. If a question crosses the marked time of 2 minutes, then you must skip and attempt the next question. Such questions are designed to consume the candidates’ time and distract them. Hence, as per the mentor’s advice, skip the time-taking questions and save it for review to deal with later.

Read the question appropriately

Exam experts always suggest reading the question thoroughly before attempting the question and then marking the correct answer as many times, the question might comprise a term like ‘doesn’t’, ‘not’, ‘un’, etc which changes the meaning of the question. We miss such terms and end up solving the question incorrectly and marking the wrong answer. Hence, it is advised to understand the question first and then go for the options.

Stay positive throughout the exam

Be positive throughout the exam and even if you are not able to find the solution of a single question. If a question is difficult for you then it will be difficult for other candidates as well, hence, you do not need to worry. Keep on attempting the questions in which you are confident.

Last-minute tips to follow

The last few days are meant for brushing up the important topics and revision. It is recommended not to go through any new topics at the eleventh hour of the examination.

Do a smart revision

As you know, the syllabus of RRB NTPC is very broad, therefore, reviewing the topics in which you already have a stronghold will give you an upper hand during the exam. In the last days, it is advised not to touch any new topic and revise the topics in which you have a strong command. This will help you bring down your anxiety level and at the same time boost your confidence.

Revision is an important step which helps to recall the important formulas, concepts, and other facts. While revising, do not go on studying large chunks of study material, instead use short notes that you have created earlier during your preparation.

Keep calm and do not get nervous

Do not get nervous before the examination, think it is just another examination, you have lot many other opportunities in future. Also, to keep yourself calm, you can engage yourself in some physical activity like cycling, running, and a little bit of workout. Do not go for a heavy workout right before the examination. A little physical activity helps in reducing stress and keeping calm all through your preparation and in the examination.

Eat healthy and sleep well

Candidates must take a proper balanced diet and appropriate rest not just before the exam day but also throughout his/ her preparation. The balanced diet should include fresh fruits, green vegetables, citrus fruits, pulses, etc. Eating a healthy diet will help you to keep up with the immunity level especially in this prevailing situation of COVID-19.

It is also advised to shun away junk food, too much coffee, white rice, and sweetened beverages. A proper diet keeps your brain active and helps you to be active all through the day.

– The author is content head, SSC, Gradeup