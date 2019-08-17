Here is the list of top paid tech jobs in India

Technology-related job roles are among the most preferred, thanks to the rush for STEM and related courses in India. The tech-job roles have seen an increase by an overall 8 per cent between February 2014 and February 2019, according to the job site Indeed. In the last year alone (February 2018 to February 2019), technology-oriented job roles grew by 31 per cent, while job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8 per cent, as per Indeed. With so many job roles around, here are some of the best-paid jobs in the tech field:

— Data Warehouse Architect: If building strategy-driven solutions to address business issues is your forte, this job as a data warehouse architect is for you. The median annual salary for this job title is Rs 15,00,000 and goes up to a salary of Rs 25,00,000 per annum. The job comes with the responsibility of designing and developing high-performance scalable database models.

— Senior Technical Lead: As a senior technical lead, expertise in designing and building software products in collaboration with the sales and design verticals is most sought after. With the skills to analyze user requirements to ensure customer satisfaction, an employee can look to earn a median annual salary of Rs 12,00,000 going up to Rs 25,00,000 per annum.

— Analytics Manager: With the capabilities to work with large and complex data sets to evaluate, recommend, and support the implementation of business strategies, the role of an analytics manager has a median annual salary of Rs 11,50,000 with an upper limit of Rs 24,00,000 per annum. The role entails the development of statistical learning models for data analysis.

— Technical Project Manager: A technical project manager is responsible for leading assigned projects, and overseeing each project’s life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency. If these skills are honed, one can earn a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000. This amount can go up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum.

— Lead Developer: If establishing and implementing new or revised application systems and software programs is your main game, a career as a Lead Developer can fetch you a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000, going up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum.

Note: Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months.

