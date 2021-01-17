PSSSB, OPSC: List of govt jobs to apply for this week

Check list of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ file

The government sectors have advertised for various vacancies which includes police constable, teacher posts among others. The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month.

For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

Odisha civil services, Madhya Pradesh forest services, Tripura teacher recruitment 2020: List of jobs to apply this week

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for 256 civil judge vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply at hpsc.gov.in. To be eligible for the posts, candidates need to clear the preliminary exam, main written test, and the interview round.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration monthly between Rs (27,700- 44,770).

Tripura teacher recruitment 2020: The Tripura government will release 1,468 teaching vacancies from January 20. These posts include 897 graduate teachers and 571 undergraduate teachers (UGT).

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the education department had sought eligible candidates for 1,725 undergraduate teacher positions and 2,116 graduate teacher posts. However, the Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) could not select 1,219 undergraduate teachers and 1,154 graduate teachers.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari recruitment: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) invites applications for the post of Zilladars and Irrigation Booking Clerk or Patwaris. A total of 1152 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in till February 11.

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear two levels of examinations. A common merit list will be released based on the second exam.

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of constable. The candidates can apply through the website peb.mp.gov.in till January 30.

The preliminary exam will be held on March 6.

Haryana Police Constable recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invites applications for the post of police constable at its official website, hssc.gov.in. The application process is on and will close on February 10. A total of 7,298 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

The exam is likely to be held from March 27 and 28. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

OPSC civil service exam recruitment 2020: The application process for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) civil service exam 2020 has started. Interested candidates can apply through the website- opsc.gov.in till February 18. The state government will fill a total of 392 vacancies in group A and B services through this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates for the posts of group A will get a remuneration of around Rs 56,100, while Rs 44,900 for the posts of group B.

MPPSC state forest service exam 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the state forest service prelims on April 11 for recruitment to 111 vacant posts. The application process will be closed on February 10 at mppsc.nic.in, mppsc.com, mponline.gov.in.

Those selected for the post of forest ranger will get a salary in the range of Rs 36,2000 to Rs 1,14,800.