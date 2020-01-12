Heavy Water Board recruitment 2020: Apply for 185 vacancies, check eligibility criteria

Heavy Water Board recruitment 2020: The online application process will be closed on January 31 Heavy Water Board recruitment 2020: The online application process will be closed on January 31

Heavy Water Board recruitment 2020: Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has released notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee, and Technical Officer posts. The application process has started, and the candidates can apply through the website till January 31, 2020.

There are in total 185 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a salary of the level of 11 pay scale.

Heavy Water Board recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Name of the posts

Stipendiary Trainee (Category 1)

Stipendiary Trainee (Category 2)

Post wise vacancy details

Stipendiary Trainee (Category 1): 65

Chemical: 43

Mechanical: 1

Electrical: 7

Instrumentation: 9

Chemistry (Laboratory): 5

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II)

Process/ Plant Operator: 56

Chemistry (Laboratory): 2

Electrical: 4

Mechanical (Fitter): 1

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 1

Welder: 8

Rigger: 3

Turner: 2

Plumber: 3

Mason: 2

Carpenter: 1

Technical Officer (D)

Chemical: 21

Mechanical: 3

Instrumentation: 2

Civil: 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II): The candidates need to be 12th pass with a minimum 60 per cent marks.

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I): The candidates need to hold a diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics with a minimum 60 per cent marks.

Technical Officer: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) with a minimum 60 per cent marks.

Age Limit:

Stipendiary Trainee (Category- II): The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 24 years of age.

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I): The age limit of the candidates should not cross 22 years.

Technical Officer: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years of age.

The minimum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 18 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- hwb.mahaonline.gov.in on or before January 31, 2020.

