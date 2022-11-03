Head Constable (Ministerial) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key and download their response sheet from the official website — ssc.nic.in

Candidates would need to key in their examination roll number and registered password to login on the answer key link and check the answer key.

Head Constable (Ministerial) Delhi Police Exam: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ option given in the top menu.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads ‘

new gif ImageHead Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys’

Step 4: Scroll down in the PDF document and click on the answer key link. Then, click on submit and key in the required credentials.

Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will be visible on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates will have time from 5 pm today till 5 pm of November 7 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The objection fee is Rs 100 for per question/ answer challenged.

Additionally, candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets along with the tentative answer keys since the same will not be available after November 7.